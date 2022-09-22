Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.41. 97,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

