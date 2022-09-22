Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.68% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 11,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $68.13 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

