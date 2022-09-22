Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 39,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

