Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 66,335 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,335 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 213,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $86.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

