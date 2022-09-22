Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

