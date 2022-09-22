Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 185,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 198,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$28.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.03.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

