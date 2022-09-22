Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
MXCHY opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
