Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 289,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

