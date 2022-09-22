OpenDAO (SOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $22.52 million and $1.51 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,753.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011017 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063268 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.