OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0053

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $133,224.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00127895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00623444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger’s launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.