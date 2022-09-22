One Share Price Tops $1.74 (ONS)

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One One Share coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00009065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, One Share has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Share has a total market cap of $211,680.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Share Profile

One Share launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Share

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase One Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

