OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.