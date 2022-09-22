OMNI – People Driven (OAI) Trading 85.2% Lower This Week

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One OMNI – People Driven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMNI – People Driven has a total market capitalization of $774.00 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMNI – People Driven has traded 85.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010915 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
OMNI – People Driven Profile
OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 coins and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 coins. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @OMNI_AI.
OMNI – People Driven Coin Trading
