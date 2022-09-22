Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.07.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.4 %

OLLI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.