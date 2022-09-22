Oddo Bhf Upgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to “Outperform”

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPP. UBS Group lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $904.29.
WPP Stock Performance
WPP opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
