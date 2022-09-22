Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.63

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 97374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Ocado Group Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

