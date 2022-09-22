Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00.

OBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$10.86 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 4.8099996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$265,062.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$428,614.23. In related news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,579.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,067.98. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,075 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$265,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,547 shares in the company, valued at C$428,614.23. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,114 in the last ninety days.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.