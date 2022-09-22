Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 5%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.65 and last traded at 2.66. Approximately 16,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,013,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.80.

OTLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

