O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,042. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 315.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

