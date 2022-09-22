Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.36 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

