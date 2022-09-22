NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $140.00 Per Share

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $140.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $138.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $4,800.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $512.93 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,502.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,031.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,280.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,340.18. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

