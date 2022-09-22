NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $198.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,107,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

