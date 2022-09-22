Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Trading Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Nufarm Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
About Nufarm
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.
