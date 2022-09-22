Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NUE traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.51. 92,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,790. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

