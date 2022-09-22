Novo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $228,060.00 (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

