Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 2517686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in caballos creek oilfield; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

