NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.67

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 388303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

