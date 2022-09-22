NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,264. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWE shares. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

