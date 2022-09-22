Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. 1,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Northern Star Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

