Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Trading Up 2.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 1,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 800,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1,046.87%. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 120,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

