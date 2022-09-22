NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $13.20

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $12.75. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 18,136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,513,000 after buying an additional 1,890,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 319,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

