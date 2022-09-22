NFT 1-Day Volume Reaches $720,361.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, NFT has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $19.32 and approximately $720,361.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,753.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011017 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005567 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00063268 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

