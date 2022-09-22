Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 394,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

