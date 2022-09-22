Nexo (NEXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.85 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Nexo has a market cap of $487.15 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

