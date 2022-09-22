Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $746.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $829.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.74 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

