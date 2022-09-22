Newman & Schimel LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $346.19. 319,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

