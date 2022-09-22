Newman & Schimel LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

