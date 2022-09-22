Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

