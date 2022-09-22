Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.91

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,896,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

