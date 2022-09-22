New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Purchases C$82,986.92 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,986.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,873,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,885,480.72.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00.

New Pacific Metals Stock Performance

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

