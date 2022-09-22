New BitShares Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010961 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,106,270,423 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

