Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

