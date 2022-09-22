Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
