Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $125.70 million and $5.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00148071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00739834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

