Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.87 or 0.00010119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $36.62 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,553,198 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform."

