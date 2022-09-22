NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $28.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 40681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in NCR by 177.8% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $5,027,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

