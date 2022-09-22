nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $359,620.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

