Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.99. 98,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 296,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter.

