National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,281,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

