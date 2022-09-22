Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00.

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.