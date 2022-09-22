NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $14.67

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $14.25. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

